BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a woman from Jagatpur for fraud. The woman, Manjulata Mishra of Jagatpur in Cuttack district, is the wife of Binayak Mishra who happens to be the chief of Maa Mangala Saving and Credit Cooperative Society limited. The firm was operating from Baramunda Housing Board Colony during which its chief along with board members Manjulata, Binod Kumar Mishra and Gitanjali Panigrahi had fraudulently collected money from investors between 2003 and 2013 by assuring lucrative returns on deposits.

They collected around `3 crore under various schemes from several depositors, closed the office and fled the city. When one of the depositors Sampad Kumar Sahoo lodged a complaint with EOW in 2013, the agency registered a case against the officials of Maa Mangala and started investigation.

“Manjulata was absconding and we nabbed her recently from Jagatpur. She was produced in a court here on Thursday,” an EOW officer said. EOW officers had arrested Binayak and Gitanjali in 2013. A court held Binayak and Gitanjali guilty under Sections 120-B, 406 and 402 of IPC in 2016.