MALKANGIRI: A Maoist leader surrendered before the Odisha police here today in protest against the alleged involvement of rebel leaders in the rape of women in tribal areas of the state, police said.

Digambar Poddar, who carried a reward of Rs on lakh on his head for his involvement in several crimes including murder, surrendered before the Malkangiri superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena here.

Meena said Digambar alias Prahlad had joined the Maoists in 2013. "He surrendered before the police after seeing immoral activities of some maoist leaders. He said he saw one senior cadre raping women in the cut-off area at gun point. The leader had been assaulting and killing people at will," the SP said.

Digambar left the party opposing these activities, the SP said adding that he will given a lump sum, financial assistance to purchase homestead land, funds to pursue studies and for vocational training.