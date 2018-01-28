BHUBANESWAR: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday constituted a six-member committee for selection of party candidate for the ensuing by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district, scheduled on February 24.The committee would be led by former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal with former minister Jagannath Patnaik as convenor. Party MLA Naba Kishore Das has been appointed as team coordinator. Other members are, former president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patnaik, former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das and president of Bargarh District Congress Committee president Anantasana Padhi.

The committee will submit its recommendations to All India Congress Committee (AICC). A release issued by the AICC said party president Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision on the candidate. By-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency has been necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu on August 2.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Niranjan Patnaik, Chiranjib Biswal, Pradip Majhi and Naba Kishore Das met Rahul at New Delhi giving rise to speculation about leadership change in the State Congress. However, Congress leaders denied that they raised leadership change issue with the party president. “There was no discussion on the change in PCC leadership. We had come to discuss the Bijepur by-poll with party supremo,” Das said.Prior to their meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders held a meeting with Kamalnath at his residence in the presence of Jitendra Prasad.

Days after Rahul took over as party president, the AICC had announced that there will be no change in presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees, including Odisha, unless a decision is taken to remove someone from the post. There is a demand for changing the OPCC president Prasad Harichandan following the party’s dismal performance in the panchayat polls in February, last year.