KENDRAPARA: A day after Lok Sabha member Baijayant Panda was suspended from the BJD, he visited his constituency and put up a show of strength by gathering a large number of his supporters on Friday.His supporters, including some BJP leaders and a section of dissident BJD members, took out a motorcycle rally from Tinimuhani Chowk to Baladevjew Temple in the town where he was given a rousing reception. During the 5-km road show, he was welcomed at different places by the locals.

Later, he was greeted by his supporters who gathered in large numbers at a makeshift helipad at Garapur village on the outskirts of the town. Many BJD leaders of the district were conspicuous by their absence in the road show. Panda said, "The development works in my constituency will not be stopped even after my suspension from the BJD. Some BJD leaders on Friday, with an ulterior motive, demanded my resignation over the alleged charges of office of profit against me. Similarly, I have never filed false affidavits before the election officer." He also expressed his displeasure over not being invited to the launch of a book on Biju Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

MP visits Puri Temple

Puri: Baijayant Panda on Saturday visited Sri Jagannath Temple and offered prayers to the Trinity seeking blessings. Later, he offered floral tribute to Biju Patnaik at his Samadhi in Swargadwar. He said in the wake of his suspension, hundreds of persons from across the country and the State have expressed solidarity with him. Besides, many right thinking BJD leaders would open up soon, he added.