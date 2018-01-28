BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday placed its draft budget plan for the next financial year 2018-19. The civic body has proposed to spend `430.17 crore in this fiscal against `394.59 crore in the corresponding period. BMC officials proposed `67.80 crore for sanitation management and `3 crore for sterilisation of dogs. The Corporation officials asserted that they will achieve 100 per cent target of installing LED lights and `26.57 crore has been proposed to complete the task.

While `11.77 crore will be spent on public toilets, hybrid toilets and community toilets, `2.02 crore will be utilised for slaughter houses and abattoirs. Focus will be on less developed wards and village areas under its jurisdiction. Besides this, the civic body’s officials have also planned to focus on the development of slums in the City. “During this financial year, we will focus on Wards like Bhagabanpur, Subudhipur, Pandara, among others. The civic body will maintain and repair parks, nurseries and gardens and `1 crore has been proposed for the task,” a BMC official said.

The draft budget was placed on Saturday and the final budget will be presented within a month after taking suggestions from the corporators, he added. BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Deputy Mayor, Bhubaneswar North MLA, among others, were present during the meeting on framing the draft bill. Chief Finance Officer, BMC, Lavanya Sabara said copies of the budget have been given to corporators to enable them interact with locals to elicit their opinion.“We will present the final budget to Government by March 15,” she added.