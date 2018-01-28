BHUBANESWAR: The four senior national-level leaders, who were in the Capital for the launch of ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, were treated to Odia delicacies at Naveen Niwas on Saturday. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, along with LK Advani and Sitaram Yechury relished pakhala, piaja pitha, saga badi, drumstick fry and chhenapoda.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hosted the lunch in a traditional manner on banana leaves and brass wares. Later the Chief Minister tweeted, “It was great pleasure to have enlightened company of Pranab Mukherjee, HD Deve Gowda, LK Advani and Sitaram Yechury at Naveen Niwas. Had wonderful interaction over our much loved Pakhala and Odia delicacies PiajaPeetha, SagaBadi, Drumstick fry and famed Chhenapoda.”