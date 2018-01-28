BHUBANESWAR: A court here rejected the bail plea of arrested Lok Sabha member Ramachandra Hansda. Special Judge CBI Court rejected Hansda’s bail plea in connection with the Nabadiganta Capital Services chit fund scam. Hansda had applied for bail on January 3.

“We will now apply for Hansda’s bail plea in the High Court,” his counsel Gouri Shankar Pani said. The central agency had arrested the MP in November, 2014, for his alleged links with Nabadiganta. The officers had recovered about `28 lakh from Hansda’s residence. Though, he had initially claimed that it was his own money, later he had said the cash was of his supporters.