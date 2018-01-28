BHUBANESWAR: A colourful march past and performances by school and college students besides stunts on bikes on Mahatma Gandhi marked the 69th Republic Day in the Capital. Governor SC Jamir hoisted the National flag and took the salute from security forces in the State level parade. Odisha Fire Services department’s band consisting off 33 personnel participated for the first time in the parade.

“A contingent of newly raised band troop of Odisha Fire Services participating in Republic Day Parade at Bhubaneswar,” tweeted Fire Services DG BK Sharma on Friday. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Odisha Reserve Police Force (ORPF), Odisha Armed Police Force (OAPF), Commissionerate Police’s traffic personnel (women), Odisha Police Brass Band, Odisha Fire Services Band, Andhra Pradesh Police, among others, participated in the parade.

Commissionerate Police had beefed up the security in the Capital for the Republic Day celebrations. About 25 platoon police force were deployed near Mahatma Gandhi Marg during the parade. In another function at Kharavel Nagar Citizen’s Welfare Council hoisted the Tricolour on their office premises on Friday. Joint secretary of the council Santosh Das and other eminent members of the society recollected the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.