BHUBANESWAR: The first National Chilika Bird Festival was unveiled at Mangalajodi on the banks of the brackish water lagoon amidst fanfare on Saturday.At least 400 delegates from across the country were in attendance when the festival was formally inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda.Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Department Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, the festival will be converted into an annual affair. He urged the local communities to help preserve Chilika which is one of the finest coastal ecosystems.

In his speech, the Minister said the State Government is committed to develop infrastructure around the lagoon and assured better road connectivity to villages surrounding it.It was unanimously felt that sustainable and regulated tourism will not only help conservation of the wetland, community participation would be key. More such events would help reduce pressure from Chilika.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mona Sharma observed that the Department wants to hold more such events in the State. Tourism Director Nitin Bhanudas Jawale also spoke.The festival is organised by Forest and Environment Department with support from Tourism Department and Chilika Development Authority.

Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said the event could become successful because of cooperation of Tourism Department and local communities.

Marking the occasion, Mahavir Birds Protection Committee was given the prize for protection of avi-fauna and responsible tourism at Chilika. Every year, one such group would be honoured.Nanda also informed that a regional centre of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) would come up at Wetland Research and Training Centre at Chandraput. It would be functional from next month and conduct long-term monitoring and study of birds and the ecology. CDA is providing all logistic support for the centre while BNHS will be the knowledge partner.A workshop was also organised to mark the opening day. Delegates were taken on a boat ride at the end of the day.