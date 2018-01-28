BHUBANESWAR: Even as the influx of foreign tourists has witnessed continuous rise in the last few years and revenue generated from Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) increased by 15 per cent from the previous year, hotels and tourism sector had a very small share in service sector investment in 2017 leaving the strategists worried. The latest report of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on ‘Odisha’s economic growth and investment performance: 2012-17’ says while miscellaneous services sector share has recorded a significant increase in its investment from 24.5 pc in 2011-12 to 25.2 pc in 2016-17, the investment in hotels and tourism sector has been low in 2016-17 compared to 2011-12. According to the statistics, the State had hosted 76,361 foreign tourists, most of them from Sri Lanka, Japan, some European and South Asian nations in 2016.

Though the data is yet to be compiled on the total footfall recorded last year, the number of overseas tourists went up to 84,658. An analysis on the performance of the State in attracting the domestic and foreign tourists revealed that the total tourist arrival in 2016 was 1.29 crore which is 69.1 per cent higher than the 76.4 lakh recorded in 2010. The State had generated nearly `400 crore from FTA last year against `350 crore in 2016.

Though the State is ranked third in the country for attracting live investments worth over `117 lakh crore, surprisingly the investment in the hotels and tourism sector has not been very encouraging and in fact it is on a declining trend. While the investment in the sector was `4,996 crore in 2011-12, it has come down to `4,617 crore in 2016-17 having a share of only 2.5 pc of the total live investment hat the State attracted compared to the share of 4.8 pc five years back.

Quoting the report Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat said tourism as an economic sector has the potential to grow at a high rate and ensure consequential development of the infrastructure at the destinations besides providing economic benefit to the local population. “The State Government must come up with more inclusive tourism policies and programmes to take the momentum forward and derive better synergy of tourism and development.

Leveraging the State’s vast resource bases for building a qualitatively better and stronger, tourism industry should provide a winning proposition for all stakeholders,” Rawat observed. Suggesting that the State needs to work on three fronts - products, policies and promotion, the apex industry body has made a host of recommendations to the Odisha Government for creating a distinct brand identity for Odisha and enhancing tourism potential.