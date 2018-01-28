JAIPUR: AT least four persons, including two women, of a family were arrested by Panikoili police for tying an elderly couple to a tree and assaulting them at Ranpal village in the district.The arrested have been identified as Sabitree Pala, her two sons __ Lokanatha and Susanta __ and daughter-in-law Manorama. They had assaulted elderly couple Bhagaban Das (73) and his wife Premalata (67) and tied them to a tree in front of their house over a land dispute. Police said both the accused and victims are cousins and neighbours. They had a property dispute for the two years.

“On Thursday, a quarrel ensued between the old woman and Sabitree over a trivial issue. Later, Sabitree called her family members, who forcibly took the old woman and tied her to the tree. Hearing her screams, when her husband came to her rescue, he was also tied to the tree,” said Sarat Kumar Patra, IIC of Panikoili police station. On being informed, Panikoili police rushed to the spot and rescued the couple. Based on the complaint by Premalata, police arrested four persons under various sections of IPC. The accused were forwarded to local court and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Murder mystery solved, auto driver held

Jajpur Sadar police finally solved the mystery behind brutal murder of Rabindra Kumar Nayak (39) of Abdalpur village in the district and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for his alleged involvement in the crime. The arrested has been identified as Deepak Kumar Pati of Simulia village while another accused is at large.

Police said Nayak had hired Pati’s three-wheeler from Budhaghat area to go to his village on January 21 night. Though Nayak had promised to give `50 as the fare, he paid `10 to Pati. Later, in a fit of rage, Pati attacked Nayak with a wooden plank killing him on the spot. Pati’s associate Amulya helped the former in the crime. The duo then burnt Nayak’s body to destroy evidence and fled. Locals spotted the half-brunt body and informed the police on Monday. During interrogation, Pati confessed to have killed the youth, said SDPO Prasant Kumar Malha.