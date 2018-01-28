ROURKELA: A marauding herd of seven elephants on Friday claimed its fourth victim in one month at Kemang village under Kuanrmunda range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD). Amid elephant menace for about a month, the forest officials continue to be on tenterhooks, while villagers are spending sleepless nights. Sources said the marauding elephants, which often come in two small groups, are responsible for at least 11 human deaths since June 2017 under RFD limits. The forest authorities are clueless as to how to tackle the herd with the elephants turning increasingly violent.

Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said two elephants of the herd were moving separately and a drive was underway to unite them with the rest of the five elephants of the group. Although the villagers were frequently instructed to stay at a safe distance, the victim, Siba Charan Kumbhar (20), went near the elephants and all of a sudden a jumbo trampled him to death between 8 pm and 9 pm at Kemang village, he added.

The DFO said the herd was moving on the borders of Kuanrmunda and Bisra forest ranges and on Saturday evening, there was an effort to drive the elephants deep into Jharkhand forest. Meanwhile, another herd of 20-22 elephants has sneaked into Birmitrapur range of RFD from Jharkhand, he added.

Swain said there has been a proposal for installation of another 100-km solar fencing covering some of the most vulnerable villages and areas bordering Jharkhand.

There is also a plan to dig 40-km elephant-proof trench to keep the jumbos at bay. While Kuanrmunda and Bisra ranges are the most challenging spots, the intensity of elephant menace in the rest four ranges of the RFD is somehow less, he informed. Requesting anonymity, a range officer said since December 25, they are being engaged for chasing away elephants after sunset. After being pushed into Jharkhand forests, this herd manages to come back frequently.