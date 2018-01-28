BARIPADA: Tension gripped Jamda area in Rairangpur division of Mayurbhanj district after a man was killed and his wife was critically injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Badha Baski (45).The couple belong to Dumuria village within Jamda police limits.

The miscreants entered the house of Baski when the couple was asleep and attacked them. However, the identity of the culprits and the reason behind the attack is yet to be established.Baski died on the spot while his wife Shakar Baski (40) was admitted to Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition. Police said they had no enmity with anyone. It is suspected that Baski had an extra-marital affair which might have led to the incident. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and started investigation.