BHUBANESWAR: A man lodged a complaint with city police alleging bomb hurling at his relative’s house in Rangamatia under Mancheswar police limits. In his complaint, Pradipta Parida alleged that a few bike-borne miscreants from Bhotapada village hurled a bomb at the house of Yudhistir Parida before crossing the area by opening fire on Friday evening. A boy sustained minor injuries in the bomb attack, Parida added.

Police said, the miscreants later went to VSS Nagar and Chakeisiani where they threatened the locals. A woman of Chakeisiani alleged that the miscreants snatched her chain while crossing the area.“We have received a complaint against nine persons, all residents of Bhotapada village, and are investigating if there was any firing also,” Mancheswar police said.“The natives of Rangamatia and Bhotapada had clashed in past. But, the reason behind Friday’s attack is now known. We are looking for the miscreants and will take action accordingly,” he added.