BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly committed suicide in his rented accommodation in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits on Thursday night while talking to a female friend of his over the phone. He has been identified as Satyabrata Das of Bhadrak district and was staying here for the last several months to prepare for competitive examinations. The friends of Das, with whom he was sharing a room in the city, told police that he was talking over phone with someone till late in the night.

Nayapalli police said when they recovered the body of Das, they found earphones stuck to his ears and mobile phone lying on the floor. “As per preliminary investigation, it seems Das committed suicide while talking to someone over the phone. We have seized his mobile phone,” a cop posted at Nayapalli police station said. Attempts of the police to contact the number which was last dialled by Das failed as the phone was switched off.

His friends said Das had locked them from outside before committing suicide by hanging in the dining space. One of the tenants, staying in the adjacent room, came out after 6 am on learning that Das had committed suicide. “Das had committed suicide by hanging from an iron rod fixed above one of the windows in the dining room. He used a towel to end his life,” police said. Das was an engineering student but did not have any job. The body has been sent for postmortem and investigation is on, he added. Das did not leave behind any suicide note.