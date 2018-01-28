CUTTACK: The growth rate of Odisha has exceeded the rate of the country, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while addressing the gathering after unfurling the National Flag at Barabati Stadium here on Thursday. Naveen said, “including economic, health, education, industrialisation, infrastructure, our State could reach near other developing states in respect of development in all the fields.” Compared to the national rate, Odisha is in a better position in respect of alleviating poverty and human welfare index, he added.

The welfare schemes of the Government has created a social security ring for people belonging to poor and weaker section, the Chief Minister said, adding that Odisha has become an ideal state in the country in the field of implementation of we l f are programmes.

Stating that Odisha in an era of empowerment, Naveen said participation of women in different development and welfare programmes has paved the way for building a strong Odisha. “The State Government is working sincerely towards empowerment of all sections of people in the society,” Naveen said adding that the weaker sections like farmers, labourers, women and youth, have been empowered.