ROURKELA: A flurry of activities marked the 69th Republic Day celebration as Rourkela city and rest of Sundargarh district on Friday joined the rest of the nation to commemorate the occasion with patriotic fervour and gaiety.Energy, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick hoisted the tri-colour at the mini-stadium in Sundargarh district headquarters town and took the parade salute. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Pinak Mishra were present. Mallick paid floral tributes to freedom fighters and highlighted the achievements of the State Government.

At Uditnagar parade ground here, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) DV Swami unfurled the tri-colour and stressed on collective efforts in nation building and strengthening democratic values. Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Chief Executive Officer and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rashmita Panda, DIG of Police (Western Range) Kabita Jalan, Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash and Rourkela ADM Monisha Banerjee were present.

students performing in Jharsuguda and a contingent takes

out march past in Rourkela during Republi

Chief Executive Officer of RSP Ashwini Kumar hoisted the National Flag at Ispat Stadium. He also took the salute at an impressive march past by 69 contingents comprising Scouts, Guides, Combat and Civilian troupes from various educational institutes besides troupes from CISF’s lady commandos, OSAP, RSP's Fire Services, Nurses Training Institute and SAIL Hockey Academy. A host of educational institutions, political outfits, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) also observed the day.

In Rayagada, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena hoisted the tri-colour in the presence of MLA Lal Bihari Himirika, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and SP Rahul PR at Govind Chandra Dev Ground. Despite Maoist threat, the day was celebrated across the tribal-dominated Koraput district. Collector KS Chakravarti unfurled the National Flag at Police Stadium in the presence of SP KV Singh.

In Jharsuguda, Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) celebrated the day at Ib Thermal Power Station where Director (Operations) Alok Mukherjee hoisted the National Flag and took the salute of the parade at Rajiv Gandhi Ground on ITPS Campus.

In the district-level Republic Day celebration held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Bhawanipatna, Minister of Labour and ESI Susant Singh hoisted the flag and received salute from a combined contingents of armed police, senior and junior NCC, Scouts, Guides and civilian troupes. At Parlakhemundi, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha hoisted the flag at Gajapati Stadium in presence of SP Amiya Kumar Das. At least 22 troupes from different educational institutions took part in the parade.

Unfurling the National Flag at Nayagarh town, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty described the district as a cradle of many giants in both science and literature. Collector Arindam Dakua, SP Ashish Singh and DIPRO Pramod Kumar Naik were present. As many as 53 contingents comprising police, NCC and civilians took part in the march past. Similarly, SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Suryanarayan Patro unfurled the National Flag in Dhenkanal and Puri respectively.

The day was also celebrated by the authorities of Paradip Port Trust and Paradip Refinery in the Port Town.In Jagatsinghpur, Collector Yamini Sarangi hoisted tri-colour at Nabkrurshna Chaudhury Stadium and inspected the guard of honour in the presence of SP JN Pankaj. A total of 29 troupes participated in the parade.