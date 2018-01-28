BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik was a freedom fighter, a pilot, a politician and much more. ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’, a pictorial biography of the legendary politician of Odisha released here on Saturday captures all these facets of his life and has also brought to the public domain many facts which remained unknown.The Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Committee made a big show of the event where former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former deputy prime minister and BJP veteran LK Advani and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury released the book.

Stating that Biju Babu was not confined to territorial geography of Odisha, the former President said he was a legend in his lifetime. Mukherjee said though he was not in the same side with Biju Babu politically, he supported him several crucial times. “He supported me when I was the deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission to carry through the proposal to change the Gadgil formula,” he said and added, “Biju Babu had made many important contributions for the making of Odisha including aluminium plant at Angul,” he said.

Stating that he knew Biju Babu from close quarters, Mukherjee said, “I and my family have received lots of affection and love from him. It is a pride for a short man like me to attend the book release ceremony of tall man Biju Babu.” Deve Gowda said Biju Babu should be conferred with the highest award of the country because of his exemplary service before and after Independence for the development of the country as well as Odisha. “I strongly recommend that the Government of India should confer Bharat Ratna on Biju Patnaik for his exemplary service before and after Independence, he richly deserves the highest Indian award,” he said.

Describing Biju Patnaik as a king maker, Deve Gowda said he (Biju Babu) was instrumental in his becoming the Prime Minister.BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani said he was very happy to have attended such a book release function. “Though I had attended several book release functions, I have not got a chance to attend this kind of a ceremony. I am proud to be present during the release of a book on the legendary leader Biju Patnaik,” he said.

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury said Biju Babu started his political career in the year when he was born. “We have grown up listening to stories of his valour especially his efforts to protect democracy are memorable,” he said. Describing Biju Babu as one of the tallest figures of India, Yechury said great leaders like Biju Patnaik are needed for making a modern India when every single area of the Constitution is under assault.

Presiding over the function, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Biju Babu is an idea in continuity, an idea of Odia self-esteem, selfless service and empowerment. “An idea that was much ahead of his times- that will live forever and continue to inspire generations to come,” he said. Naveen said, “This book is a commemoration and a tribute. Just seeing all his distinguished friends under one roof, I am sure it would have gladdened the heart of the tall man himself.”

Reviewing the book, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla said Biju Babu was a national leader who never got national headlines. Though he was a king-maker who was making national leaders, he never got the prominence he deserved. His field of activity was not limited to Odisha, he said and added he was a rare personality. “He was a patriot with a global outlook,” he added. Sundar Ganesan, writer of the book and prominent citizens cutting across all fields were present.