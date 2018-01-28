MALKANGIRI : A Maoist leader surrendered before the police here on Saturday in protest against the alleged involvement of a rebel leader in the rape of a woman in a tribal area. Digambar Poddar, who carried a reward of `one lakh on his head for his involvement in several crimes, including murder, surrendered before Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena here.

A native of Bajaguda village of Andrapalli panchayat under Chitrakonda police limits, Digambar alias Prahallad joined the outfit after being misled by district committee member Madhav in 2013. Digambar was given .303 rifles and 30 rounds of ammunition by the rebel leaders when he became a party member before working as a militia member, said the SP, while producing him before mediapersons.

Digambar said he quit the outfit protesting the rape of a woman by a senior leader in the cut-off region at gun-point. The senior leader was mercilessly killing innocent people, he said. Digambar was wanted in the killing of Dhanu Khilla of Ramguda village in 2017, Sanyasi Hantal and Biswanath Khilla in 2016 and assaulting Samara Sisa and Rabi Khara in 2015, Meena said.