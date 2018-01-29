CUTTACK: Newborn swapping allegation rocked SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday as a couple from Balichandrapur in Jajpur district alleged that they were handed over a baby girl instead of a boy after delivery by the hospital authorities on January 26.

35-year-old Prahallad Mohapatra, who hails from Mangalabag Nayak Sahi and has been residing at Balichandrapur, has filed a complaint at Mangalabag police station accusing the hospital authorities of swapping his newborn.

According to Mohapatra, his wife Madhusmita had delivered a baby at SCBMCH through caesarean section on January 26 at about 3 pm. But the hospital staff did not divulge the gender of the newborn despite repeated query. After an hour, they told his wife that she had delivered a baby girl. Mahapatra in his compliant urged the police to look into the matter and conduct DNA test if necessary.

“Acting on the complaint, we have made a station diary and started looking into the allegation,” said Arun Kumar Swain, IIC, Mangalabag police station. “On Monday, we will send an intimation to SCBMCH authority to look into the matter and submit a report,” he added.

Contacted, SCBMCH Superintendent Prof Shyama Kanungo said she had not received any complaint either from the complainant or any input in this regard from the Head of the Department of Obstruction and Gynaecology. However, if a complain is lodged, there will be a probe by verifying CCTV footage to bring the truth to the light, she added.