ROURKELA: With the campaigning for the trade union (TU) recognition election of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) closing on Sunday, the contesting TUs had made last ditch efforts to woo RSP workers to vote for them on January 30.

The Campaigning had surcharged the atmosphere in Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) and its adjacent pockets. The union election of RSP holds significance in RN Pali Assembly segment with about 13,300 employees together with their families comprising 35,000-42,000 voters.

Sources said voting would continue from 6 am to 5 pm on Tuesday through secret ballot. As many as 17 registered TUs with political backing are in the fray. Six smaller TUs, led by AITUC-affiliated Rourkela Steel Mazdoor Union (RSMU), have formed a United Forum to fight on a common symbol.

This time, the contest is likely to be confined between the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the incumbent recognised union of RSP, and the INTUC-affiliated Rourkela Shramik Sangh (RSS). The RIKKS tried to woo voters with promise of ensuring sound pay revision in the National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) claiming that the body has bargaining power due to its affinity with the BJP-led Government at the Centre. The Rourkela Shramik Sangh is hoping to return to power after its two warring factions have buried the hatchet and relying on past achievements. It also promised to ensure good pay revision and other benefits to workers during their campaign.