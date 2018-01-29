ANGUL: THE recent seizure of coal by police in different police station areas speaks volume about the thriving coal theft in Talcher coalfield. According to police source, the cops had seized four 10-wheeler trucks carrying coal illegally on Saturday. While two trucks were seized from Banarpal police station areas, one each was seized from Talcher and Chhendipada police station limits.

Earlier, four mini trucks were seized by the police under Angul and Banarpal police station limits.

Frequent seizure of coal by the peripheral police station officials has become a matter of concern for the coal as well as the State authorities because of loss of revenue due to the theft.

In Talcher coalfield, there are eight mega open cast coalmines where large quantity of coal is lying in the open. Thousands of trucks are engaged in transportation of coal ever day. But the theft of coal continues unabated due to lax security.

A strong deterrent was in place earlier when police in Dhenkanal and Angul were diverting the seizure of trucks to the Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) for confiscation and fine. But the practice had been discontinued for some years. Once the trucks were sent to DDM, it was difficult to get it released.

“There is no place either on DDM campus or in police stations to keep such a large number of trucks. We have to forward the arrested drivers to court. All these problems hinder us from handing over all the cases to DDM,” said Angul SP Brijesh Ray.

He said a drive is on against the coal theft and it will continue. “We are getting feedbacks of coal theft and accordingly, we will take action,” he added.Meanwhile, Dhenkanal police, under the direction of Dhenkanal SP Basant Panigrahi, has formed a special squad to check coal smuggling. A number of cases have been lodged in this connection.

DDM L D Nayak said efforts are on to curb the theft and a meeting was called where local police, mining authorities as well as the coal authorities were present. It was decided to take steps to put a check on coal theft, he said.