BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the alleged Kunduli gangrape case and subsequent suicide by the victim and demanded a CBI probe into the entire incident.

Stating that the Haryana Government had handed over a similar rape case to CBI for inquiry, Pradhan dared the BJD Government to order a CBI probe into alleged rape of the 14-year-old girl at Kunduli in Koraput on October 10 last year, if it has the courage.

The State Government is trying to suppress the incident, the Union Minister told mediapersons after listening to “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with common people at Sikharchandi in the Capital City.

The Director-General of Police, Koraput SP and the Chief Minister are responsible for the suicide of the victim, Pradhan said and added that she committed suicide after suffering mental torture for four months because of the insensitive treatment meted out to her by the administration and police. The victim committed suicide on January 22.

Pradhan alleged that Patnaik is unable to gauge the agony of the people as he has turned “blind due to absolute power.”The Union Minister also referred to the alleged rape of a woman in the BJD office at Dasrathpur block headquarters in Jajpur district on January 11 which the Government is trying to suppress.

However, government chief whip in the Assembly and BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy refuted Pradhan’s allegations saying a judicial inquiry into the incident is underway and there is no attempt to suppress the truth.

After listening to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme, Pradhan said the Prime Minister has taken the leadership to create a positive mentality among the people for which he has received massive support.

The Prime Minister dwelt on empowerment of women and Padma awards in the Mann Ki Baat. Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister for four persons from the State getting the Padma awards this year.

Pradhan said the Mann Ki Baat will be launched in 50,000 villages of Odisha in the coming days.