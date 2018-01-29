DHENKANAL: There seems to be little respite for people of Dhenkanal from the rising incidents of man-animal conflict. While many elephants have died in the past due to poaching and electrocution, several persons have succumbed to elephant attacks in rural parts of the district. Recently, a farmer had died and two persons were injured due to elephant attack. Yet, the Forest department has not been able to provide any expert help to tackle the situation.

According to official reports, 16 elephants died last year due to poaching, electrocution and other reasons while 20 people had died in elephant attacks. In 2017, eight villagers were killed in man-elephant conflict in the district, while several sustained injuries.

Similarly, 11 elephants died due to various reasons. Forest department sources said with absence of food and water in the forests, the animals have been sneaking into human habitation. Locals said crossing Gengutia through an overbridge on the Brahmani river has become a dangerous affair due to frequent intrusion of elephants.

To make things worse, the Forest department has very less staff to deal with the problem. One post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) out of three, four posts of Range officers out of 10, four deputy rangers of 10 and 11 of 47 foresters, 37 of 130 forest guards are vacant for years in Dhenkanal forest division. This apart, no trained veterinary surgeon is available in the district to treat the injured jumbos, informed the Chief District Veterinary Officer. The Forest department is yet to take any concrete steps to minimise casualties of elephants and people. The rising cases of man-animal conflict have often led to law and order situation in parts of the district in the past, said ACF JN Dash.

According to reports, the Forest department has released `34 lakh in case of human casualties, `5.5 lakh to persons injured in elephant attacks, provided `27,500 to owners of cattle that were killed in elephant attacks, `1.4 lakh towards crop damage and `2.82 lakh for house damage between April and December last year.

Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan told mediapersons that expert advice is required to minimise casualties of elephants and human beings. This apart, a habitat for elephant needs to be developed in Dhenkanal, he said, adding that experts should visit the district to understand the problem and suggest solutions.