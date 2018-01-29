ROURKELA: Convenor of the Joint Forum of Trade Unions (JFTU) N K Mohanty on Sunday claimed that the forum has emerged as an alternative for the RSP workers.The JFTU, led by AITUC-affiliated Rourkela Steel Mazdoor Union (RSMU), is a conglomeration of six other smaller trade unions - Ispat Labour Union, Rourkela Shramik Panchayat, Kalinga Ispat Shramik Sangh, Hindustan Steel Workers’ Association, North Odisha Workers’ Union and Louha Mazdoor Union. The RSMU is contesting the poll and all JFTU members are supporting it.

Mohanty, accompanied by senior AITUC leader and RSMU general secretary Pravat Mishra, claimed that RSP workers are dissatisfied with other central unions including BMS, INTUC, HMS and CITU, adding that the JFTU offers an alternative choice to the voters. He said the floating votes would be decisive and the JFTU promised that if it wins, then it would unitedly fight with all other unions to ensure sound wage revision for workers.

He said wage revision is pending for 13 months and no single union can compel the SAIL management which is deliberately avoiding finalisation of wage agreement.Mohanty insisted on removing contract worker system and said if contract labourers are employed in permanent nature of works, they should be paid on a par with regular workers. He also demanded that workers after 25 years of service should be naturally promoted to the level of executives.He also proposed allotment of vacant RSP quarters to former RSP employees at a standard price and remove the practice of auctioning vacant quarters.