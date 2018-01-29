CUTTACK: The Odisha Legal Services Authority in association with the District Legal Services Authority of Cuttack organised a legal service camp exclusively for senior citizens and persons with disabilities at Sunshine Field here on Sunday.

Different programmes and projects sponsored by the Government to provide instant justice to deprived senior citizens and persons with disabilities were exhibited in the camp.

Around 30 stalls were opened by different departments and institutions including Revenue, Police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC), Health, banks, Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), district social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities department to make the target groups aware of the statutory and schematic benefits available for them and also to facilitate registration of their names in the camps.More than 900 senior citizens and 400 persons with disabilities benefited through the camp.