BHUBANESWAR: A group of students from Srinivas School of Architecture (SSA), Valachil, Mangalore participated in the Ekamra Walks in the Capital to study the Kalingan temple design and architecture as part of their curriculum on Sunday.

The students spent at least two hours studying three types of temple architecture - Rekha Deula, Pidha Deula and Khakhara Deula. The third year undergraduate students of Srinivas School, which is under Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belgaum, interacted with the tour guides to know the structures and styles of the temples.

During the heritage walk, the students were also briefed about various rulers of Kalinga, who had acted as the financiers for the construction of these temples. The students were accompanied by their associate professor Leslie Jean Dias and assistant professor Anvi B Gor.

The students reckoned that the Kalingan style of architecture has an influence on other places like the Southeast Asian nations as the ancient Kalinga had maritime trade with that region. Srinivas School student Amrita Adiga said this tour would help her understand the subject of conservation architecture which is one of the most sought after specializations for the pupils of the architecture course.

About 30 students of Xavier School of Communications, Bhubaneswar, along with their faculty members also joined the heritage walk in the Old Town area and learnt the architecture of the Kalingan era temples.

The participants walked through Mukteshvara temple, Kotitirtheswar temple, Bindusagar lake, Lingaraj temple, among others.