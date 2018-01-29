BERHAMPUR: Discontent is brewing among the relatives of employees of Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) at Matikhala, who died while in service, for not fulfilling the assurance given by the unit to provide employment to eight youths in the first phase.

Former Employees’ Union leader of IREL Ajay Choudhury said as per the provision in IREL, the unit should appoint the ward of its employee who dies during his/her service period. The families of such employees who had died while in service have been urging the authorities since long for providing employment to their wards.

Two years ago, they had staged a dharna at the IREL gate and withdrew it after an assurance was given by the authorities to consider their demands.

In October last, the families sat on dharna demanding fulfilment of their demands and withdrew it following assurance by the authorities to look into their demands. Rabi Behera, a claimant for employment on rehabilitation grounds, said that the wards of 64 families are waiting for employment.

The affected families have urged the Chhatrapur Sub-collector, the Tehsildar and the MLA to intervene in the matter. The administration reportedly assured the families to take up the matter with the IREL authorities.