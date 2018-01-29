JEYPORE: A high-level team, led by Koraput Collector K S Chakravarthi, visited the disputed Kotia gram panchayat in Pottangi block and reviewed the development works on Sunday.The Collector, accompanied by Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi and senior officials of various line departments, interacted with the villagers of Kotia, Uporsemi, Dhulipoi, Padu Valasa and Adu Valasa of the panchayat regarding their problems and ongoing development works carried out by the State Government.

The team also reviewed the communication, drinking water, sanitation and public health facilities in the villages. The villagers demanded bus service and medical facilities in their areas. The Collector assured the villagers to take up their demands with the State Government.

Earlier, Southco officials replaced the power transformer, which was lying defunct for the past one year in Kurudipadar, and electrified the village.Recently, Andhra Pradesh Government had launched ‘Janmabhoomi’ programme for the welfare of tribals at Talaganjaipadar village in the panchayat. The blankets and solar lights were distributed among the villagers under the scheme.

As a cluster of around 21 villages of Kotia gram panchayat are located on Andhra-Odisha border, the neighbouring State has been trying to merge those villages with their province, sources said. Among others, BJP leader Jayram Pangi was present.