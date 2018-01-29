SAMBALPUR: The demand to name the newly constructed bridge over river Ib, a tributary of river Mahanadi, which flows into the Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR), after veteran Communist leader Prasanna Panda, has got impetus after Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

The bridge connects Rengali block in Sambalpur district with Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda. The construction of the bridge has been completed and it is waiting for inauguration.In his letter, Pradhan said the six-time MLA of Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency from Communist Party of India (CPI) is an exemplary politician. Late Panda had experimented with politics as a mission with honesty for which he is still being loved and respected by the people of the State, the MP said. Pradhan has requested the Chief Minister to consider the naming the bridge after the veteran Communist leader.

Earlier, Chairman of Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) Bijay Mohanty had also drawn the attention of the Chief Minister to the demand. He requested the Chief Minister to consider the name of the Communist leader for naming the bridge as he had fought for the rehabilitation of the displaced people of Hirakud Dam Project.

Similarly, several organisations, including Pujya Puja Sansad of Laida in Rengali block, Rengali Nagarik Parishad and Swadhin Ekata Sangathan, Rengali have also raised their demand to name the bridge after the Communist leader. Even the inhabitants of both the blocks had convened a meeting at Tilia village in Lakhanpur block in December last year over the demand.

Panda, who joined the CPI in 1952, had played a vital role in farmers’ movement in undivided Sambalpur district. He had also worked for development of rural areas. Moreover, he had raised the demand for construction of the bridge in all forums, including the State Assembly.The Public Works department executed the construction of the 2.5 km long bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 117.5 crore.Welcoming the move initiated by Sambalpur MP over the demand, president of Swadhin Ekata Sangathan Rajib Mishra said the demand will gain momentum.