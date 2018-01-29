BHAWANIPATNA: The two-day 39th annual session of Odisha History Congress was inaugurated on Saturday in Government Autonomous College, Bhawanipatna. Dr Hemanta Kumar Mohapatra, president of Odisha History Congress, chaired the session.

In his inaugural address, Mohapatra said Odisha’s participation in the national movement and freedom struggle has been debated but has not been properly highlighted in the nation’s history. He said a proper assessment of the historical personalities of Odisha has not been made. Historians should make impartial assessments, he added. Local secretary and convenor of Odisha History Congress Dr Baba Mishra welcomed the delegates.

Professor Karuna Sagar Behera memorial lectures on the topic Buddhism and Cultural linkages was presented by Prof Byomakesh Tripathy of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak.

‘Maritime trade & Cultural contact’ was presented by Dr Sila Tripathy, CSIR, National Institute of Oceanography, Goa. A national seminar on ‘Protest Movement in Eastern India was held on the occasion. Prof Basanta Kumar Mallik of Utkal University presented the keynote address. He said protest is the symbol of social reform and transformation.

Academic and business sessions were held on Sunday. A total of 81 research papers were presented on ancient, medieval and modern era. Delegates and scholars from different colleges and universities of the State participated. Retired history teachers and young historians were felicitated.