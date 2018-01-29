BERHAMPUR: A 21-year old man was assaulted and confined in a house by inhabitants of a village in Odisha's Ganjam district on suspicions that he was a thief and was rescued a few hours later by the police.

Police said the incident took place yesterday at A Barida village, which witnessed a series of loots on January 23 and its inhabitants were on the guard.

The villagers suspecting that the man went to the A Barida village early with a plan to steal, caught him and tied him to a pole and assaulted him before locking him in a house, the police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we rushed to the village and rescued the man," Pramod Behera, officer-in-charge of Balichhai police outpost said adding he was identified and his records were being examined.

The man was injured in the assault, the police said adding his mother came to the village to fetch him home.

Miscreants had looted Rs 50,000 and gold ornaments from two houses and a wine shop. Attempt was also made to break into another house the same night but was averted as its residents woke up.

Though police intensified patrolling to nab the miscreants, none was arrested so far.