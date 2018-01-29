Pesticides and other chemicals used in growing vegetables has taken a toll on public health in Jagatsinghpur district.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Pesticides and other chemicals used in growing vegetables has taken a toll on public health in Jagatsinghpur district. Several people of the district were taken ill after eating toxic vegetable curry in the recent past.

Sources said in order to increase vegetable production, farmers in the district have resorted to use of lethal pesticides and chemicals. Farmers spray methyl parathion on cauliflowers to make it appear extremely white. They also dip green vegetables in copper sulphate-mixed water to make it look greener. Though pesticides should not be sprinkled on crops or vegetables one week before their harvest, farmers ignore the instructions to make a fast buck. As a result, these harvested vegetables create health problems for the consumers. After consuming the toxic vegetables, people suffer from stomach ailment, vomiting, chest pain and other diseases.

On Sunday, at least four persons of a family were taken ill after eating toxic cauliflower curry in Tantia Barbatia village under Erasama police limits of the district. They have been admitted to Erasama Community Health Centre. Three persons of a family had died after eating toxic cauliflower curry in Panthanivas Sahi under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district recently.

Health experts said consuming pesticide-laced vegetables can lead to diarrhoea, burning sensation in the chest, cardiac ailments, vomiting, abdomen problem, weakness and low blood pressure. If not treated in time, the ailments can turn fatal. In many cases, it is found that these chemicals cause cardiac ailments, cancer and tumours in brain, liver and kidneys. Similarly, the blood of an individual who consumes these vegetables absorbs poisonous toxins, they stated.

Assistant Director of Horticulture Mihir Samantray said the department has been creating awareness among the local farmers on not harvesting cauliflower and other vegetables within 12 days of use of pesticides to avert any harm to human being. The use of higher pesticide level in vegetable cultivation has been banned in the district, he added.

