KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-widower was arrested by the police on Sunday at Badanaukana village under Rajnagar police station in Kendrapara district on charges of sexually assaulting his 22-year-old daughter-in-law.

The victim filed an FIR in the police station on Saturday and alleged that her father-in-law, Khirod Bhadra, had been sexually assaulting her for more than six months.

The victim’s husband works as a plumber in Hyderabad. Acting on the allegation of the woman, police arrested the accused Khirod Bhadra under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim woman was medically examined at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajnagar. The accused was produced in the court at Rajnagar.

The court rejected his bail application and remanded him in jail custody, Rajnagar police station IIC Sukant Patra said.