BHUBANESWAR: With State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) mired in controversy over an inter-divisional test outcome which suggested two different foreign substances were found on the undergarments of the alleged gangrape victim of Kunduli, the laboratory on Sunday claimed that examination reports submitted to the court were based on DNA profiling and are the final ones.

Director of SFSL Purna Chandra Mandal said, the draft inter-divisional report of Serology and Biology Divisions is not the one on the basis of which the final chemical examination report was prepared and submitted to the Jeypore Court. The report was submitted to the court on October 23 last year while the inter-divisional report was dated October 17.

After receiving the reports from Serology and DNA divisions, the Biology wing prepared the draft final report of the case. It was then approved by the Director and sent to SDJM, Jeypore, he stated in a press release.The SFSL, which functions under administrative control of Crime Branch, had received exhibits of the Pottangi case in four phases.

The experts to whom the case was allotted investigated the matter in different stages and sent the exhibits to Serology and DNA divisions for various inter-divisional examinations.Mandal pointed that during investigation, various examinations are conducted and repeated to eliminate errors. The Pottangi case’s final examination report focused more on DNA profiling technique which is free from human error, he claimed.