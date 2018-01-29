ROURKELA: With Rourkela facing acute shortage of traffic police personnel and as effective traffic management continues to be a challenging task, the local administration’s move to rope in student volunteers has begun to pay dividend.

The college-going traffic volunteers are gradually bringing a visible change towards regulating erratic parking and reducing traffic congestion on the highly congested Rourkela Main Road from Bisra Square to Panposh Square.

Traffic volunteer Ajay Oram, a first-year degree student of Commerce in HK Ray Mahavidyalaya, said he is enjoying his new role of social service which additionally assures him pocket money. Every day, he and other volunteers devote three hours for traffic management and it does not affect their education. Usually, most of the commuters are cooperative and polite towards them. Some, however, are argumentative, he added.

Another traffic volunteer Anugyan Prasad Sahu, a first-year degree student of Arts in Rourkela Government College, said the job of traffic volunteer has given her a sense of satisfaction as she is able to spend her leisure time and also earn a few bucks.

Traffic police sources said as per the State Government’s scheme, the administration had approached nearly a dozen city colleges to sponsor students who are willing to work as traffic volunteers for three hours during evening for a monthly pay of `3,000. However, only Rourkela Government College, HK Ray Mahavidyalaya and Neela Saila College had responded and 100 students were given one-week training on basics of traffic management and handling erratic parking. From January 1, these volunteers are being deployed at various busy localities of Rourkela Main Road stretch and their presence from 4 pm to 7 pm is creating visible changes.

A shopkeeper, Shatrughan Prasad, said the presence of about a dozen traffic volunteers at Ambedkar Square has ensured better traffic behaviour by the commuters.

Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said it is a good initiative by the State Government as commuters are inclined to listen to the students. Against a sanctioned strength of 100 student traffic volunteers, about 80 are attending for duty daily, he added. Their presence assumes significance as the Steel City is now managed with 50 traffic constables, six havildars, four officers and some home guards against the requirement of 100 officials and 50 stand-by home guards.