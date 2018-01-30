BHUBANESWAR: The Capital will host the 5th International Biennial Conference of Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation (IHCN-F) from February 2 to 4 at Infosys campus in Patia here. The three-day festival will be organised under the theme, ‘Role of Culture and Heritage in Urban Sustainability’.

It is being jointly organised by State Government, Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation and UNESCO, New Delhi. The other partners include Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), culture, housing and urban development departments.

Planners, artists and international heritage conservation experts, among others will be attending. A special heritage dialogue series, comprising round-table discussion with focus on Odisha, will also be conducted.

“The event is being conducted to exchange knowledge and experiences about the recent advancements made by different cities to harness their heritage assets for sustainable development,” a BMC official said.