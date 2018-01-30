MALKANGIRI:A jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) was arrested for cheating and impregnating a girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused jawan, Suresh Kumar, was arrested from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said on Monday.

Suresh Kumar

A native of Rohat village within Sonepat Sadar police limits in Haryana, Suresh had developed illicit relationship with a girl of Chitrakonda while he was posted under 43 Battalion at MV-79 and Kalimela here in 2012. Later, he took the girl to Sonepat and kept her in a rented house there. The woman delivered a girl child in 2014 while she was in Sonepat, the SP said.

However, Suresh started to avoid the girl after she delivered the baby. Finding no other option, she returned to Chitrakonda and lodged a complaint with police in February, 2017. During investigation, it was established that the BSF constable took the girl to Sonepat with the sole purpose of having sexual relationship and cohabited with her while assuring her of marriage, Meena said and added that Suresh had already married in 2006.

A police team was sent to Murshidabad where Suresh was arrested with the help of local cops from Rosan Bagh on January 26. The jawan was produced in ACJM Court at Lalbag in Mursidabad. After being allowed a four-day transit remand of the accused, Suresh was brought to Malkangiri on Sunday. The jawan will be produced in SDJM Court in Malkangiri soon, the SP added.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar-based DIG (Intelligence) JC Nayak expressed regret over the press conference by the Malkangiri SP. “We are not averse to the arrest of the accused jawan. Rather, 43 Battalion has handed him over to police. But the way in which the SP called a press conference without taking into consideration the BSF’s image is regrettable,” Nayak stated in a release.

“Action must be taken against the guilty. But calling a press conference and presenting the jawan before the media does not speak of our good cooperation with the police,” Nayak added.