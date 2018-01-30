BHUBANESWAR: Civil service aspirants of the State are worried that the Odisha Public Service Service (OPSC) may announce dates for preliminary written test for Odisha Civil Services Examination 2017 even before the process for 2016 examination is complete.

The interviews for the 2016 OCS examination are scheduled to start on February 12. The aspirants apprehend that if the OPSC holds the written test for the 2017 examination before the 2016 examination process is complete, it would lead to overlapping of candidates.

“If the 2017 written tests are held before the 2016 process is wrapped up, it will mean that those who have appeared for the 2016 examination will also appear for the former. If some of them qualify, they would leave the 2017 test process which will deprive other aspirants,” said an aspirant. A number of the candidates on Monday submitted a petition with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in this connection.

“As many as 145 Class I posts were advertised in 2016 and those who succeed in the previous examination would block the prospects of candidates appearing for the 2017 test. They will also compete for Class II posts which were advertised during 2017-18 which will hurt our prospects,” another candidate said.

Last year, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department had come out with a notice asking candidates who had qualified in OCS examination to join duty as many did not turn up. Aspirants say such a situation arose because OPSC conducted examinations before completing process for the previous ones. In case if UPSC, they say, a clear-cut division is made. There are 106 posts in various positions advertised by OPSC for the 2017 examination.