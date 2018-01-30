KENDRAPARA: At least four cricket players of a team sustained injuries after a match turned violent at Goudabadapur village under Mahakalapada police limits on Sunday afternoon.Sources said a cricket match was being played between Goudabadapur and Nachipada teams in the village and the latter was chasing 120 run to reach the winning target.

The unfortunate event happened when Nachipada team was on the verge of victory by scoring 112 run with the loss of four wickets and six overs left. Some supporters of Goudabadapur invaded the ground and started attacking the players of Nachipada with wooden planks. As a result, four players identified as Hrusikesh Sethi, Bapi Sethi , Bira Mallick and Bijaya Behera sustained injuries.

They were admitted to local hospital and later, Bijay was shifted to SCBMCH, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Captain of Nachipada Naresh Chandra Gochhayat filed an FIR at Mahakalapada police station and alleged that supporters of Goudabadapur brutally attacked them.

“Acting on the FIR, we filed a case against many supporters of Goudabadapur under various sections of IPC and arrested one from the village on Monday, while others managed to flee. We are raiding their hideouts to arrest them,” said IIC Shyamaghan Behera.