BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Survey 2018, which was released on Monday, has found Odisha and Punjab on a common ground - declining crop diversification patterns.Crop diversification and shift from mono-culture to multiple and remunerative cropping are prescribed to tackle agrarian stress in India where hundreds of farmers, faced with natural calamity, crop-loss and resultant indebtedness, end their lives every year. While most States are either maintaining a sustained diversification level or increasing it, Odisha is going the other way.

The Economic Survey used an Index of Crop Diversification for major States and at national level to examine major changes in cropping patterns. Higher the value, greater is the diversification. From the decline in index showed by Odisha, it is clear that diversification is actually dwindling in the State.

“The decline in the index has been sharp for Odisha. The index declined from 0.740 in 1994-95 to 0.703 in 2005-06. The year 2010-11 saw a steeper decline in the index as it fell to 0.380 and subsequently to 0.340 in 2014-15,” the Economic Survey said.

It observed that there is a declining inter-temporal behaviour in crop diversification for States like Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh apart from Odisha. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand displayed increasing value in crop diversification while for India as a whole, the value remained almost stable throughout the periods.

The Economic Survey revealed that by 2014-15, 80 per cent of the cropped area in Odisha was under rice whereas 10 per cent was under pulses and about four per cent under other food crops.

In Punjab, wheat and paddy cover about 83 per cent of the cultivable area of the State. Mono-culture as witnessed in Odisha and Punjab leads to declining productivity, lower fertiliser response ratio, degradation of soil health and declining profitability of cultivation.

The Economic Survey report could be critical in pointing out why more and more farmers are facing distress in Odisha. Last year, the Odisha Government was under scanner as a farmer of Bargarh Brunda Sahoo ended his life after burning his pest-infested crop. A series of suicides and farmland torching followed as inclement weather led to large scale pest attack across the State.

Diversified cropping helps the farming community tackle the price shocks, crop loss and distress sale. The Economic Survey says the crop diversification programme is being implemented by the Centre in States such as Punjab, Haryana and Western UP where Green Revolution was ushered in so that farmers take to crops that utilise less water such as oilseeds, pulses, coarse cereal, agro-forestry.

In tobacco growing States like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, it is pushed to move tobacco farmers to alternative cropping system.