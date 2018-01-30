CUTTACK: More than 500 Congress workers took out a rally to DGP office and submitted a memorandum to Dr RP Sharma demanding proper investigation and stringent action against persons accused of attempting to kill Salepur-Tangi legislature and Cuttack district Congress committee (DCC) president Prakash Chandra Behera.

On January 25, when the MLA was returning after attending different programmes in Garudagan panchayat under Tangi block, a speeding truck hit Behera’s SUV though his driver had halted on left side of the road after spotting the speeding truck. Though the SUV was badly damaged, both Behera and his personal security officer (PSO) escaped narrowly.

Some locals nabbed the truck driver while he was trying to flee from the spot. The accused driver had named members of an outside gangster and a local antisocial behind the incident.Acting on the complaint filed by Behera’s driver Abdul Rahim, Tangi police had arrested the accused but no action has yet been initiated, the Congress alleged and demanded adequate security to the MLA.