BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested a medical dresser of ESI dispensary in Saheed Nagar here for taking bribe from a person in connection with disbursement of medical arrears bill.Rabindra Kumar Nanda of Balasore district, who is staying in Unit-IX area here, had allegedly demanded `3,000 from Abhimanyu Barad of Laxmisagar for clearing his medical arrears bill.

According to Vigilance officers, Abhimanyu works with a security agency and is posted as a guard in a bank here. One of Abhimanyu’s relatives was pregnant and admitted to ESI dispensary in Saheed Nagar. She was later referred to Capital Hospital where she delivered the child. Being an ESI beneficiary, Abhimanyu submitted medical bills amounting to `16,593 to medical officer of the dispensary for reimbursement and requested Rabindra to forward the bills to medical officer in-charge, but the latter demanded `3,000 to do so. Abhimanyu informed the Vigilance who nabbed Rabindra red-handed. “A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” a Vigilance officer said.