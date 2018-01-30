BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Monday recovered the decomposed body of a 65-year-old man which was buried in his house at Badgundri village in Narla.The deceased was identified as Jagannath Bag. Police said Jagannath was murdered by his 35-year-old son Navidutta on January 2 and the body was buried in his own house.

As per reports, there were frequent quarrels between Jagannath and his only son Navidutta over the latter’s idleness. While Jagannath did manual jobs to sustain both of them, Navidutta wasted away his time and remained unemployed.On the night of January 2, there was an altercation between the father and son. In a fit of rage, Navidutta hit his father with a sharp object. As Jagannath died on the spot, the son dug up the floor of a room in the house and buried the body in a bid to conceal his crime. Navidutta then locked the room from outside.

As Navidutta did not open the locked room for several days, the villagers got suspicious. When they enquired about the absence of Jagannath, the accused son said his father had gone outside over some work. After a few days, Navidutta absconded.

After a few days, foul smell started to come out from the house following which villagers reported the matter to Narla police. On Monday, police broke open the lock of the room in presence of the Magistrate and dug out Jagannath’s body.

According to the post-mortem report, Jagannath’s death was caused by injury on the head. Police have launched a manhunt to nab Navidutta who is on the run.