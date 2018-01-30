KANTAMAL (BOUDH):A minor girl was gang-raped by two youths in Kodibahal village within Kantamal police limits here on Saturday evening.The victim, a Class VIII student of Chapapali Nuapada, has identified one of the youths as Parma Bhoi of Kodibahal. Both the accused are on the run.

In her complaint, the victim said she had gone to the house of one Budu Naik to attend a wedding on Saturday. In the evening, she and her aunt were near a tubewell when Parma and his accomplice reached the spot.

Despite the presence of the aunt, they forcibly took the girl to a nearby forested area. The accused duo then gagged and raped her. The accused fled after the victim’s aunt reached the place along with some villagers.

The victim further stated that on returning, she and other villagers took up the matter with Parma’s mother Bendri. However, the woman threatened her with dire consequences for tarnishing the character of her son.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police registered a case. Boudh SP S S Mishra said police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

CBI probe into Kunduli case sought

Jeypore: Members of Odisha Nari Samaj of Koraput Chapter took out a rally in Koraput demanding CBI probe into the suicide of Kunduli gange rape victim on Monday. Holding placards and shouting slogans against the State Government for neglecting the Dalit, the women activists marched through the main road and later staged demonstration in front of Koraput Collector office. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding compensation to the victim’s family.