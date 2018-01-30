BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign which will cover nearly 1.13 crore children in the age of group of nine months to less than 15

years. The campaign will continue upto March 26, 2018.

During the initial two weeks of the campaign, vaccination will be done in all schools. Vaccination will be done at the community level during the next two weeks. The last week of the campaign will be devoted for mop up activities in the low coverage areas.

MR vaccine will replace measles vaccine in the routine immunisation programme after the vaccination campaign. For successful implementation of the programme, health and family welfare, school and

mass education, ST and SC development, panchayatiraj and housing and urban development departments have identified nodal officers for monitoring of district level activities.

Information, education and communication (IEC) activities have been conducted throughout the state for generating community awareness. The state government has made a provision of `5 crore for

effective IEC activities in urban and rural areas. Campaign preparedness has been reviewed by chief secretary AP Padhi twice in presence of all line department secretaries.

Development partners like World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and professional bodies like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Academy of Pediatric (IAP) and Lions International have also extended support to the campaign.

The campaign was launched at the district level in the presence of the MLAs, Zilla Parishad presidents, municipality chairpersons and other eminent leaders. Health and family welfare minister Pratap Jena, secretary in the health and family welfare department Pramod Meherda and senor officials were present.