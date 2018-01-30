BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday directed the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to complete at least five railway substations on priority by the end of this financial year.The five substations which have made significant progress are being constructed at Bissamkatak, Kantanbaji, Kesinga, Bainda and Dunguripalli.

The railway electrification projects in the State was reviewed at a high-level meeting here chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi in the presence of Member (Traction), Railway Board Ghanshyam Singh.Under the track electrification programme, the Railways have sanctioned 29 railway substation projects - 18 for East Coast Railways and 11 for South Eastern Railway. Meanwhile, OPTCL has commissioned four substations at Talcher Road, Rayagada, Rengali and Rairakhol. The remaining 25 projects are under different stages of construction, Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma told the meeting.

Padhi asked OPTCL to set a time line for each project and commission them as per schedule.The railway electrification programme could not be taken up in time due to delay in completion of new rail lines and track doubling works. Normally, track electrification begins after completion of railway lines.Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha had inaugurated the electrified section between Sambalpur and Jharsuguda in August last year.