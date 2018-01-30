PHULBANI: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old tribal boy strangulated his younger cousin to death over a trivial matter at Kuilari village within Phiringia police limits in Kandhmal district.Phiringia IIC Dhiren Behera said body of the deceased, identified as 12-year-old Bholeswara Mallick, was recovered from Adasapada forest near the village on Monday. He was missing since January 12.

The accused, a cousin of Bholeswara, committed the crime on January 12 when both the boys were returning home from school. The duo had an altercation on the way and the accused, in a fit of rage, strangulated Bholeswara with a belt which he was wearing. Later, he dumped the motionless body of his cousin in a ditch in the forest.

The juvenile offender confessed to his crime and was forwarded to juvenile justice board, the IIC said and added that the highly decomposed body of Bholeswara has been sent to MKCGMCH for autopsy.