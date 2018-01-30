KENDRAPARA: Police detained four persons, including three women, on charges of killing a widow with a motive to usurp the money assured in a life insurance policy worth ` eight lakh in the district on Monday.

The four are Jharana Roul (25), her father Babu Roul (58), mother Santilata Roul (55) and younger sister Jhuni Roul (23) of Janhimula village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits.Sources said Prasant Roul, the son of victim widow Purnima (65), of Kacheridiha village had died last year in a road accident at Bengaluru. After his death, Jharana, the widow of Prasant, returned to her parent’s house along with her two minor children at Janhimula village. Last week, Jharana came to know that she, her two minor children and her widow mother-in-law Purnima will share ` eight lakh insured money.

Later, Jharana hatched a conspiracy to take over the insurance money and managed to bring her mother-in-law to her parent’s house under the pretext of her proper treatment in the hospital. Then she requested her mother-in-law to relinquish her share of insurance money in favour of her by signing some document. But Purnima refused to put her signatures and denied to part her share. Following this, all the accused persons assaulted with her with a wooden plank. In a serious condition, Purnima was admitted in the local Government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night.

After the death of Purnima, her daughter Sanjulata filed an FIR at Kendrapara Sadar police station and alleged that her mother was killed by Jharana and her family members over the insurance money. Acting on the FIR , police started investigation and detained the accused for interrogation, said Kendrapara Sadar police.

“We seized the body and sent it to the district government hospital at Kendrapara. After getting the autopsy report, necessary action will be taken,” SC Das, a police official said.