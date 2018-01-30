PARADIP: Irate women on Monday ransacked houses of two illicit liquor traders at Lock Pada slum within Paradip police limits for their involvement in a clash that left 10 persons injured.

On Sunday night, an immersion procession of Goddess Saraswati turned violent after a clash broke out between two groups of people. As per reports, activists of a youth club in Sukhua Khala were taking out the immersion procession when some inebriated miscreants stopped them and demanded money. When the youths protested, a clash broke out in which 10 persons sustained injuries. Of the injured, condition of Lokanath Behera and Siba Prasad Giri is stated to be critical and they have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Sukhua Khala. Women of the area ransacked the houses of liquor traders Chhotu Mandal and Peta Mandal of Lock Pada slum area. Paradip police led by IIC Subhransu Sekhar Nayak rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An FIR was also lodged against the two liquor traders and their supporters by one Netramani Behera for their involvement in Sunday’s clash.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, police and excise officials have turned a blind eye to illegal liquor trade which is flourishing in different slums of the area. Local youths under the influence of alcohol are indulging anti-social activities in Lock Pada, Sukhua Khala and other areas of Atharbanki.

Though locals including women have staged agitation and road blockade demanding an end to the liquor trade several times in the past, no action has been taken in this regard. Country liquor is being sold in open outlets and betel shops without licence. This has led to rise in number of miscreants in slum areas of Paradip town, the locals claimed.